‘The Traitors’ Producer All3Media Up For Sale

Super-indie All3Media is for sale, according to reports.

The London-headquartered independent television producer, which is responsible for shows including “Fleabag,” “The Traitors” and Jamie Dornan starrer “The Tourist,” is being put up for sale by owners Liberty Global and Warner Bros Discovery, The Telegraph reports. The newspaper said JP Morgan have been “called in to run an auction” but plans could still change given the tough market conditions.

If it goes ahead, the sale could generate more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion). Parties posited as potential buyers include ITV and Banijay as well as private equity firms.

Liberty Global and Discovery acquired All3Media in 2014 for £550 million ($686 million). Formed in 2003 and currently led by CEO Jane Turton, the producer has expanded from 20 labels to 50 across six countries and three continents, including the U.S., U.K. and New Zealand. Among them are Sam Mendes’ production company Neal Street, Studio Lambert and Lime Pictures. Last year it invested in sports production outfit 3 Rock.

In 2021 the conglomerate boasted revenue of £866.6 million ($1.08 billion) its largest revenue year ever. The company also boasts a distribution arm, All3Media International, and a digital agency called Little Dot Studios.

Discovery’s subsequent merger with Warner Bros. means it no longer has a need for All3Media’s production services while Liberty, a shareholder in ITV, has expressed interested in shedding “certain assets” from its portfolio, according to the Telegraph’s report of the telecoms giant’s recent earnings call.

All3Media did not respond to Variety’s queries by press time.