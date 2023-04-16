Eco-Thriller ‘The Swarm,’ From Showrunner Frank Doelger, Picked Up by Sky in U.K.

Eco-thriller “The Swarm,” which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, has been acquired in the U.K. by pay-TV operator Sky. Negotiations with a U.S. partner are in the final stages.

The show, produced by multiple Primetime Emmy award winner and “Game of Thrones” executive producer Frank Doelger and NDF IP’s managing director Eric Welbers, is set to play on the Sky Max channel in the U.K. later this year.

“The Swarm” scored huge ratings in Germany on ZDF and on Austria’s ORF. In Germany, it attracted up to 10 million views per episode (linear and catch-up combined), multiple prime time wins, and big successes within the younger target group (between the ages of 14-49).

The series will continue its international roll-out throughout the year. It was acquired by pay-TV platform Movistar+ Plus for Spain, and will be available on Hulu in Japan; on Viaplay Group in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland; on Italy’s RAI; on France Televisions in France; and on Switzerland’s SRF.

Beta Film and ZDF Studios are handling world sales.

“The Swarm,” which is one of Europe’s biggest TV productions, was described in its Variety review as “ ‘Jaws’ rejigged for a generation of Greta Thunbergs.” It chronicles the struggle of humankind against an unknown enemy that lives in the depths of the sea. When the reckless treatment of the oceans threatens the natural habitat of this mysterious collective, it strikes back.

The series is based on Frank Schätzing’s international bestseller, published around the globe and translated into 27 languages.

It stars Alexander Karim (“The Lawyer”), Cécile de France (“The New Pope”), Leonie Benesch (“Babylon Berlin,” “The Crown”), Barbara Sukowa (“Hannah Arendt”), and Takuya Kimura (“2046,” “I Come With the Rain”).

The eight-hour series is produced by Schwarm TV Productions GmbH & Co KG, a joint venture between Intaglio Films and NDF IP for ZDF, France Télévisions, Rai Fiction, Viaplay Group, Hulu Japan, ORF and SRF, in co-production with Bravado Fiction, and Beside Production, in co-operation with ATHOS KG.