‘The Real Housewives of Sydney’ Set For Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Real Housewives” franchise is returning to Sydney, Australia after a five-year hiatus, Variety can confirm.

“The Real Housewives of Sydney” is set to return to Australian screens on local streaming service Binge. Matchbox Pictures, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, will again produce the 10-part project.

The series first premiered in Australia in 2017 but lasted only one season. Variety understands the rebooted show is set to shoot across Sydney in the next few months with an entirely new cast.

“A new generation of Sydney’s glamorous and wealthy women will welcome viewers into their homes and lives, to witness the friendships, fashion, social events and drama,” reads the logline.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ‘The Real Housewives of Sydney’ series to Binge viewers,” says the streamer’s executive director Alison Hurbert-Burns. “The Real Housewives franchise is wildly popular across the globe, and we felt a cosmopolitan city like Sydney needed again to have a brand-new local version.”

“We have a great team of creative forces driving the fresh series and with our production partner Matchbox Pictures, part of Universal International Studios, who first introduced fans to The Real Housewives franchise, we can’t wait to introduce Australians to the new group of Sydney housewives in this reimagined series.”

Alastair McKinnon, managing director at Matchbox Pictures said, “The Real Housewives franchise is a global phenomenon, and it is high time that Australia’s most spectacular and iconic city steps back into the spotlight. We have assembled a sensational cast of amazing women who are going to perfectly showcase Sydney’s beauty, glamour and intrigue for audiences in Australia and around the world. We are so excited to be working with Binge which is the perfect home for this reinvigorated new chapter.”

The Real Houswives franchise currently boasts 23 international adaptations across the globe. It is distributed by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.