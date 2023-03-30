‘The Minister’ Producer Sagafilm Nordic to Make ‘President Salka,’ About Influencer Who Becomes Iceland’s President (EXCLUSIVE)



Sagafilm Nordic, the Icelandic banner behind Cineflix’s hit show “The Minister,” is set to produce another politics-themed series, “President Salka.”

The six-episode comedy series is penned by Jóhann Ævar Grímsson, the talent behind the critically acclaimed series “Stella Blómkvist.” It has been commissioned by leading Icelandic streamer Siminn, and is expected to go into production this year for a delivery during the second quarter of 2024. An up-and-coming stand-up comedian is in negotiations to take on the lead role.

“President Salka” follows the adventures of a vivacious and prominent influencer, Salka Guðrúnar Eddudóttir, who gets elected as the president of Iceland in a stunning nationwide upset. The unexpected news throws the government into a state of emergency, leading to an intense all-night crisis meeting. Meanwhile, Salka moves into the luxurious presidential residence at Bessastaðir and captivates the whole country with her charisma. However, her unconventional methods put Iceland’s independence and sovereignty at risk, causing concern among those around her.

Speaking to Variety, Kjartan Thor Thordarson, the Stockholm-based CEO of Sagafilm Nordic, described the show as an “inspiring coming-of-age tale about a social media star in her 30s who never had a job, hasn’t yet moved out of her parents home and is suddenly confronted with the real world.”

Thordarson says the idea of having a celebrity becoming president of Iceland is a possibility. “The crazy thing is that you have a big enough following, you can become president of Iceland,” says the producer, adding that Iceland’s “president has an honorary position but no real political power, unlike the prime minister who gets elected and has an operational role.” The casting is in process and a team of writers will soon be joining Ævar Grímsson.

Sagafilm Nordic, which is part of Beta Nordic Studios, has just reteamed with Cineflix Rights for the second season of its popular series “The Minister.” Season 2 has already pre-sold to Viaplay for its streaming platforms in the U.K. and Germany, with further deals currently in negotiation. “The Minister” stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) as Benedikt Ríkharðsson, an Icelandic Prime Minister whose medical condition threatens the stability of the government.