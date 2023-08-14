Crime Drama ‘The Hollow,’ Directed by Danis Tanovic and Aida Begic, Rules Drama Series Awards at Sarajevo Festival

“The Hollow” won the Heart of Sarajevo Award for best TV drama series at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Sunday, and also came away with a host of other awards.

The in-competition series came from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Slovenia. The winners were decided by a jury of more than 450 film professionals from the region.

“The Hollow” won the best director award for Danis Tanović, best known for directing Oscar winner “No Man’s Land,” and Aida Begić.

Other awards for the series included leading actor for Feđa Štukan, supporting actress for Ida Keškić, supporting actor for Boris Ler, and screenplay for Tanović, Amra Bakšić Čamo, Nikola Kuprešanin and Adnan Lugonić.

The Bosnian series starts with the discovery of a body in the National History Museum in Sarajevo, and the theft of a precious artifact. Inspector Edib Pašić’s search for answers leads him into a web of corruption and international crime.

The award for leading actress in a drama series went to Jovana Stojiljković for “Vera.” The Rising Star Award in the category went to Denis Murić for “Golden Boy.”

The overall winner in the best comedy category was “Mum and Dad Are Playing War 2.” The Serbian series follows Veljko, who gets the news his father has died. On returning to Belgrade, many family truths are uncovered and he stays longer than he expected.

The show also won best director for Gordan Kičić, screenplay for Gvozden Đurić, Marko Manojlović and Gordan Kičić, leading actress for Nina Janković Dičić, leading actor for Gordan Kičić, and the Rising Star Award for Aleksej Bjelogrlić.