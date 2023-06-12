Premier Argentine Youtube Channel The Children’s Kingdom Teams With Streamer Kidoodle.tv (EXCLUSIVE)

Successful Argentinean YouTube Channel, The Children’s Kingdom (El Reino Infantil), will team with kidoodle.tv, the safe streaming network, to bring their slate of inventive children’s programming to the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

“The alliance with Kidoodle opens the path for us to continue to expand our brand globally and grow our content in the English-speaking market. We are very proud to be part of this platform with “Zenon the Farmer” and “Bichikids,” two of our main IPs,” said Agostina Sanzio, marketing and communications manager at Leader Entertainment.

“We continue working so that The Children’s Kingdom is the home of reference content for parents and preferred by children,” she told Variety.

Founded in 2011 and owned by Roberto Pumar-founded Leader Music, The Children’s Kingdom is the 34th largest Youtube channel globally, and scoring No.1 IN subscribers in the Spanish-language world.

Kidoodle boasts over 40,000 episodes including popular shows like “PAW Patrol: Pup Tales,” “Peppa Pig,” “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Baby Shark” as well as a robust children’s gaming platform, with the multimedia included screened by a team that ensures the content remains suitable for young users.

Two anticipated shows that will see broader airtime are “Zenon The Farmer”(“La Granja de Zenon”) and “Bichikids.”

“Zenon The Farmer” is an endearing project comprised of cheerful songs and thrilling stories of life on the farm, highlighting the importance of teamwork as well as forming and nurturing a connection to nature. “Bichikids” is a musical series that sees critters suggesting tasks, choreography and silly play-alongs to upbeat song, stimulating motor skills, coordination, reflexes and movement.

The popular series streamed in English through June and featured in Spanish the whole of July. The deal marks a strategic forward expansion for the brand in the Anglo-Saxon market and worldwide.