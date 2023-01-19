‘The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer From Yes Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Yes Studios (“Fauda”) has unveiled the trailer for the second season of its award-winning historical drama “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” ahead of its Jan. 23 debut on Israel’s leading broadcaster and streamer yes TV.

The show, whose first season launched on Netflix in May 2022, won best daily drama at the Israeli Television Academy in 2021.

Once again set in 1940’s Jerusalem and revolving around the tempestuous Ermosa family, the series will follow newlyweds Luna (Swell Ariel Or) and David (Israel Ogalbo) who experience a growing strain on their relationship once they enter a bohemian British circle.

Gabriel (Michael Aloni) will search for the son he never knew he had from his affair with Rochel (Yuval Scharf) and the family shop will hit hard times, forcing Rosa (Hila Saada) and the women of the family to take matters into their own hands. Ephraim (Tom Hagi) will become even more radical in his actions putting the whole family in danger, all while the threat of World War II will become critical.

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem,” which was adapted from the bestselling novel by the same name and written by Sarit Yishai-Levi, was created by Shlomo Mashiach (“Your Honor”), Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff. It was directed by Oded Lotan and produced by yes TV and Artza Productions’ Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines.

The series, like the novel, is set against the backdrop of the Ottoman Empire, The British Mandate, and Israel’s War of Independence in the the early-mid 20th century.

The multi-language series is distributed by yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind “Fauda,” “Your Honor,” “Shtisel,” “On the Spectrum” and “Bloody Murray,” among others.

Here’s the trailer: