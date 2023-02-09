‘That’s My Jam’ Heads to Germany With Tokio Hotel’s Bill and Tom Kaulitz Set as Hosts

“That’s My Jam” is heading to Germany.

The musical format, which is based on Jimmy Fallon’s popular segment-turned-spinoff, marks the sixth international version of the NBCUniversal Formats title, with the new adaptation set for German public broadcaster RTL’s streaming service RTL+. Germany is a major market in the world of international unscripted formats, and a crucial pitstop for most TV distributors.

The new show will see musicians and brothers Bill and Tom Kaulitz host the series. Best known for their band Tokio Hotel, Bill Kaulitz is the lead singer while Tom Kaulitz is the band’s guitarist.

“That’s My Jam mit Bill & Tom Kaulitz” is produced by SEO Entertainment on behalf of RTL+ in collaboration with Universal Television Alternative Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The show is being adapted in Italy, Spain and Mongolia, and recently launched in the U.K. and France.

The first international adaptation of the format sold to French broadcaster TF1 under the name “Stéréo Club.” Popular television and radio presenter Camille Combal (“Dancing With the Stars”) hosted specials that aired last summer.

In the U.K., multi-BAFTA award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the show, which launched at the end of last year on flagship channel BBC One. The series is produced by Universal International Studios’ Monkey, in partnership with UTAS.

Over in the U.S., NBC has also renewed Fallon’s “That’s My Jam” for a second season that’s due to launch on March 7. The first season garnered more than 250 million views across linear, digital and social platforms.

Ana Langenberg, senior VP of format sales and production for NBCUniversal Formats, said: “’That’s My Jam’ has proven itself to be the perfect format for local adaptation, with successful versions already launched in the U.K. and France last year, we’re so excited that German audiences will now get to experience the thrill of it. Bill and Tom Kaulitz are the perfect hosts for this show and we’re thrilled to be collaborating once again with our partners at SEO Entertainment and RTL+”

Frauke Neeb, program director for RTL+, added: “We are very pleased to be bringing the unique music show ‘That’s My Jam’ to Germany together with SEO Entertainment. This show combines music and entertainment in a whole new way and is therefore right on RTL+. This also applies to our absolute dream hosts Bill and Tom Kaulitz, who regularly demonstrate their musical ability and entertainer qualities both with their band Tokio Hotel and in their podcast.

“That’s My Jam” is distributed by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.