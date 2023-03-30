ViX Kicks Off 11 Original Projects During First Quarter (EXCLUSIVE)

TelevisaUnivision has enlisted key players across Ibero-America to produce original projects for its two-tiered streaming platform, ViX. During the first quarter of this year, 11 series and movies are kicking off production, among them from the likes of Mexico’s Argos Contenido, Lemon Films, Alazraki and Edge Films, Argentina’s FAM Contenidos, and Colombia’s 11:11 Films & TV and Spain’s Morena Films, as well as Miami-based BTF Media and W Studios.

“By announcing these 11 new productions, we’re not only reaffirming our commitment to genuinely reflect the rich and diverse stories of our Hispanic community but also leading the charge in delivering the best-in-class content,” said Rodrigo Mazón, EVP & chief content officer, ViX.

“Working closely with our amazing production partners and accomplished content creators and storytellers, who have embraced our mission, ViX is delivering more Spanish-language originally produced titles than anyone else in our first year, and we’re only getting started,” he added.

Launched last year after the merger of Televisa and Univision, ViX boasts more than 75,000 hours of content, both originals and library content from the media giants’ respective programming vaults, as well as 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champion’s League soccer. More than 60 original titles have already been delivered since last year. Whether the new titles will fall under either the AVOD tier ViX or the subscription-based tier ViX+ will be determined later. Five of the titles, as yet unspecified, are set to premiere on ViX this year.

In reporting its fourth quarter results, TelevisaUnivision revealed that ViX had reached more than 25 million monthly active users on its free, ad-supported tier.

The upcoming ViX Originals are:

Series:

“Casa Meraki,” (dramedy, series). Young financial advisor Luisa suffers a stroke and is paralyzed in one leg. Unable to live on her own, she has no other choice but to go live at retirement home Casa Meraki, run by her mother with whom she had a fallout years ago. Produced by Argos Contenido Original.

“El Gallo de Oro” Courtesy of TelevisaUnivision

“El Gallo de Oro,” (drama, series) An adaptation of a Juan Rulfo novella, this 10-episode series centers on a timid town crier, Dionisio Pinzón, whose chance meeting with Bernarda, a renowned fairground singer known as “La Caponera,” will have a lasting impact on their fortunes. Produced by W Studios.

“Pacto de Sangre,” (drama, series) Based on the hit Chilean telenovela, four friends experience the worst night of their lives when an erotic dancer dies at a private bachelor party, leaving them with the problem of what to do with her body. Produced by BTF Media.

“Polen,” (thriller, series) When the matriarch of the Lujan Zamudio family and owner of the Prestige Hotel dies mysteriously, all the guests at her birthday party, especially her family, become prime suspects. Produced by 11:11 Films & TV.

“Se Llamaba Pedro Infante,” (drama, bioseries) An authorized bioseries on the life and tragic end of the biggest star of Mexico’s Golden Age of cinema, Pedro Infante. Produced by Televisa Producciones.

“Travesuras de la Niña Mala,” Season 2 (drama, series) Set in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Ricardo sets out for Tokyo, eager to reunite with Arlette, but not expecting the excitement and disappointment which will eventually tear them apart again. Produced by W Studios.

“Un Buen Divorcio,” (dramedy, series) The leading divorce law firm in the country is thrown into chaos when David, half of the power couple behind the firm, suddenly decides to divorce his partner-wife, Monica. But Monica is bent on saving both her relationship and her business. Produced by Lemon Studios.

“Un Buen Divorcio” Courtesy of TelevisaUnivision

Films:

“Club Perfecto,” (drama/comedy) Based on a true story, frenemies Diego and Mirko cook up an elaborate scheme to cheat at exams, developing deep, lasting bonds as a result. Produced by Alazraki and Edge Films

“Jenni,” (working title) (drama, biopic) Showcasing the life of Jenni Rivera until the day of her shocking death. Produced by Mucho Mas and De Line Pictures

“Moscas,” (thriller) Ruthless businessman Mr. Machi, who abuses his power and position, suddenly finds himself in deep trouble when he opens the trunk of his car to discover a corpse wearing the pink handcuffs he uses on his lovers. Produced by Morena Films.

“Moscas” Sebastian Arguello

“Nunca Digas Nunca,” (romantic comedy) Teens Julieta and Alex struggle to keep their feelings towards each other a secret when their parents decide to move in together. Produced by FAM Contenidos.