Apple TV+ Original ‘Suspicion’ to Hit the Sales Block at MipTV

Apple TV+ thriller “Suspicion” is set to hit the sales block in Cannes at this year’s MipTV market.

Keshet International has revealed that the eight-part series starring Uma Thurman will headline its drama slate at the spring TV market in France, which kicks off on April 17. The Israeli TV distributor will shop linear rights for the series.

Apple TV+ commissioned Keshet U.K. to produce “Suspicion,” which is based on the popular Israeli series “False Flag” and launched on the service in February 2022. Its sales foray marks one of the rare instances where an original on a streamer (that’s still available globally on the platform) has been sold on the open market for linear rights.

In recent years, major SVODs have been focused on keeping originals on their own platforms for extensive periods in order to drive subscribers. However, in this case, it’s Keshet International that holds the linear rights to the series, and can thus sell the show accordingly from Q3 of this year.

“Suspicion” was directed by Chris Long (“The Americans”). In addition to Thurman, the show’s ensemble cast features Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of SHIELD”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”) and Angel Coulby (“The Tunnel”).

The show’s synopsis is as follows: When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on five seemingly ordinary British citizens. As they find themselves in a transatlantic game of cat-and-mouse to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Keshet International’s MipTV slate also includes the dramas “A Body That Works” and “Line in the Sand” as well as the dating format “I Do, But With Who?”

Kelly Wright, managing director of distribution at Keshet International, said: “We are thrilled to have ‘Suspicion’ headlining our drama slate this MipTV as we launch pre-sales for the linear TV rights for Q3 of this year. It’s the perfect foil to our very intimate surrogacy drama ‘A Body that Works,’ for which Rotem Sela and Gal Malka both won the Best Actress Awards at Series Mania, and our new raft of factual content and formats.”