‘Succession’ Actor Harriet Walter Says Lady Caroline Returns for Logan’s Funeral

Roy kids beware: Mom’s not done with you yet.

Harriet Walter is set to make a reappearance as Roy matriarch Lady Caroline Collingwood in this season of “Succession,” she confirmed to Variety.

Walter, who plays the late Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) waspish ex-wife in the HBO hit series, said she will be present at the Waystar chief’s funeral “unless I’ve been cut.”

Logan’s shocking death was successfully kept a secret from fans until Episode 3 aired earlier this month. Cox even attempted to throw paparazzi off the scent during the shoot by turning up at his own character’s funeral. Walter said she knew whose funeral she was attending during the shoot, but she was one of the last cast members to learn about Logan’s death.

“I found out quite late on, I have to say,” she told Variety. “But no, I knew. Absolutely, of course, they wouldn’t keep that from me. But I suppose nowadays, we have to be very careful what leaks out. Not because it’s top secret, but because it spoils it for people, that’s the only reason you keep it. And when you’ve got to control a lot of people’s social media, that’s quite a job. So, no, I’m glad nobody really found out.”

Walter declined to comment on whether her character has further plans to wrongfoot her and Logan’s children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), as they continue the battle to lead their father’s company. But Walter was happy to discuss her new show, the dystopian Apple TV+ series “Silo,” which also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins.

“The character was so different from anything I’d done,” she says of her role as an engineer in “Silo,” a sci-fi series where society has relocated to live in a series of silos deep underground. “And partly I was curious about the whole concept of people living underground. You know, what would we do? How would we be?”

“I think, trying to imagine a world where we knew no different,” she says was the biggest challenge on “Silo.” “It’s always hard to imagine that you don’t know something, harder than to stretch your brain is to shrink your brain. And also to imagine someone who hadn’t been out of her room for 25 years because she’s a recluse. To be afraid of the outside world within a world that’s afraid of the outside world, it’s kind of hard to imagine. So it was the imagination job that was the hardest.”

“Silo” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on May 5, and new episodes of “Succession’s” final season air on HBO on Sundays.