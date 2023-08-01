‘Star Trek’ Library Moves to Paramount+ in Canada

Paramount+ is adding its “Star Trek” titles to the Canadian version of the streaming service. The company confirmed it is the new streaming home to more than 800 episodes of the iconic TV franchise, as well as 12 feature films.

As of Aug. 1, Paramount+ hosts the first season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” as well as all episodes to date of Season 2. However, new episodes will continue to air on CTV Sci-Fi Channel Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Paramount+ currently hosts “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Throughout the month it will also add all past seasons of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” (Aug. 8), “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (Aug. 15), “Star Trek: Voyager” (Aug. 22), “Star Trek: Enterprise” (Aug 29), “Star Trek: The Animated Series” and “Star Trek: The Original Series” (Sept. 5).

Additionally, the anticipated “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” crossover event is also available to stream on Paramount+ as of Aug. 1. Future series such as “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” and the movies like “Star Trek: Section 31” will also stream on the service in Canada.

The announcements come in conjunction with the fan-forward events at Toronto’s Fan Expo in late August as well as exclusive screenings planned in Vancouver and Calgary on Star Trek Day on Sept. 8.

“’’Star Trek’ is one of the most iconic TV brands in the world,” Katrina Kowalski, vice president of content at Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada, said in a statement. “In the decades since the first series premiered in 1966, the franchise has evolved, growing and inspiring its audience with expansive storytelling and a diverse cast of characters. We are so thrilled Paramount+ is now the Canadian streaming destination for the catalogue.”

Previously, “Strange New Worlds,” “Star Trek: Prodigy,” “Discovery,” “Picard” and “The Next Generation” were available to stream on Bell Media’s streaming service, Crave. New episodes of “Picard” and “Discovery” also aired on CTV Sci-Fi Channel.

“Our licensing agreement to deliver ‘Star Trek’ titles on Crave has changed. However, CTV Sci-Fi continues to be the exclusive Canadian broadcast home of ‘Star Trek,’ and this content will continue to live on CTV.ca and the CTV app,” Bell Media confirmed to Variety in a statement. “New episodes of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ continue to be available on Crave, while other ‘Star Trek’ content has been phased out and will no longer be available on Crave effective Aug. 1.”

The fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Discovery” will only be available on CTV Sci-Fi, and not Crave, when it returns to television.

The “Star Trek” licensing shift comes on the heels of Crave’s overall deal with Showtime ending in December 2022. (Paramount Global owns both Showtime and Paramount+). At the time, library properties such as “Dexter” and “The Affair” shifted to Paramount+.

Bell Media previously confirmed future Showtime programming will stream on Paramount+ in Canada, however new seasons of Showtime series that are already available on Crave and are in production (such as “Billions” and “Yellowjackets”) will continue to be available on Crave.