‘Star Trek,’ ‘Ghosts’ Set For Master Classes at Banff Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Actors and creatives from “Star Trek” and “Ghosts” are set to host Master Classes during the Banff World Media Festival in June, Variety can confirm.

The two Paramount Global shows will be repped at the 44th edition of the festival, which is set to take place in Banff, Alberta, Canada from June 11-14.

The “Star Trek” masterclass will feature “Star Trek: Discovery’s” Sonequa Martin-Green, “Star Trek: Lower Decks’” Tawny Newsome, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’” Ethan Peck plus Alex Kurtzman, who is an executive producer for the “Star Trek” franchise, and CBS Studios president David Stapf. They will all be on hand do discuss “ushering in the golden age of ‘Trek,’ growing the franchise, and introducing a new generation to this universe all while staying true to what made it a cultural phenomenon 56 years ago,” according to the festival.

Meanwhile creatives behind CBS comedy “Ghosts” are set to discuss how they adapted the British series into a U.S. hit, with the panel set to include showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, CBS Studios EVP for comedy development Kate Adler and SVP for current programming Stan Pham, plus Lionsgate Television head of scripted development Scott Herbst and BBC Studios’ Matt Forde, who is the managing director for international production and formats.

CBS CEO and president George Cheeks is also set to make an appearance at the festival, where he will deliver a keynote during the festival’s Summit Series on June 13.

Other execs set for the festival include Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato and entertainer Lilly Singh.