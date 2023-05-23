Sports.com Ink Deal With Twickenham Film Studios For Original Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Sports.com have inked a deal with Twickenham Film Studios – known for iconic films including “Gandhi” and “Top Gun: Maverick” – to create a slate of original projects that will stream on their platform.

The range of content includes features, docs, scripted and unscripted longform content, podcasts and live studio productions all themed around sport, which will be produced from the studio.

“Sports.com will create the ultimate world of fan engagement in sport, all from one immersive platform,” said Sports.com’s director of original content, Shelly Hammond. “Original content is a key driver to deliver ground- breaking sports entertainment to fans. Together with Twickenham Film Studios, we aim to deliver captivating and high-quality original content to entertain and engage audiences across the emerging platform and the globe.”

Twickenham Film Studios chair Sunny Vohra commented: “We are absolutely delighted to begin this journey with Sports.com. We support the vision and look forward to partnering with this exciting platform, changing the way that fans can engage in sports entertainment. The partnership takes us into new directions which makes the project both challenging and exciting.”

The first project under the deal is “Footbal Vs,” a multi-series entertainment format created by “Top Gear” producer Charlie Bingham and Rio Olympics producer and Miguel Sanchez, who together co-founded CMF Media.

Described as “the biggest football TV format ever created,” it promises soccer stars, epic locations and colossal challenges.

“CMF Media are delighted to have found the perfect home for this incredibly ambitious format,” said Sanchez. “It has been many years in development, gathering the best athletes and production talent.”

Bingham added: “We cannot wait to start production on what will be the biggest sports entertainment format the world has seen. ‘Football Vs’ has found the perfect partner in Sports.com.”

The platform has already screened its first original feature, “Jungle Cry,” about a group of underprivileged children from India breaking through to the International Junior Rugby Tournament, with more productions already in development and ready to shoot later this summer. More announcements are also expected during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix this month.