Key Spanish Titles at MipTV

Spanish titles at MipTV:

“The Argonauts and the Golden Coin,” (RTVE)

A live action kids adventure, targeting 8-12s, from national public broadcaster RTVE and Galician powerhouse Portocabo (“Hierro,” “Rapa”) as RTVE drives into regional co-production. Set over a summer in Galicia and inspired by the spirit of “The Famous Five” and “The Goonies,” translated to the 21st century.

“The Caravan,” (Cabal Films)

Selected for the inaugural MipDoc International Buyer Screenings, a first-person account of an eight-month pregnant woman in a caravan of Central American immigrants heading to the U.S.

“Dating in Barcelona,” (Filmax)

The latest from Filmax, behind “The Red Band Society” and “They All Lie,” following different romantic encounters of people who have met online.

“Dover: Die for Rock & Roll,” (Begin Again Films)

Doc feature on the Seattle/Jean Jett-inspired Spanish band, behind “Devil Came to Me,” and icon of late ‘90s Spanish alternative pop rock.

“Greenpeace,” (Zona Mixta)

The latest doc from specialist Zona Mixta (“Into the Blue”; “The Magic Circle of the Reef”), an inside-track on the work of Greenpeace Spain produced by Robert Fonollosa.

“The Left-Handed Son,” (Movistar+ International)

A buzz title in Canneseries’ Short Format competition, created by “The Plague” screenwriter Rafael Cobos, a mother-son drama set in Cobos’ native Seville with Lola, a well-heeled divorced mother of two, reacting when she discovers her teen son is a skinhead.

“Magic Lilly,” (DeAPlaneta Entertainment)

An fantasy animated series, turning on a young girl magician, which was presented at September’s Cartoon Forum. Produced by DeAPlaneta Ent. and Germany’s The Magic Lilly Company and based on powerful IP of the “Hexe Lilli” original books series which have sold 28 million copies, sparking series and movies.

“Nights in Tefía,” (Atresmedia TV International Sales)

Following on “Veneno” and “Cardo,” another Atresplayer Premium Original with international potential produced by Buendía Estudios. A moving portrait of a Francisco Franco labor camp for homosexuals and other undesirables for his regime remembered 42 years later by a former inmate as he battles still roiling traumas. A major hit at March’s Malaga Festival.

“Las Pelotaris, 1926,” (The Mediapro Studio Distribution)

First up from a Mediapro Studio-ViX strategic alliance, the rollicking tale of three pioneering female pelota players involves power, love and revenge but, though set in the ‘20s, is thoroughly modern in dialogues, music, direction and gender politics. “

“Offworld,” (Movistar+ International)

A Variety Best International TV Show of 2022 now receiving a MipTV market screening. A five-part collective and realistic solar storm disaster thriller from many of Spain’s finest writers and directors, such as Fran Araújo (Hierro”), Rodrigo Sorogoyen (The Beasts”), “The Plague’s” Alberto Rodríguez and “Between Two Waters’” Isaki Lacuesta.

“Secret Obsession,” (Mediterráneo)

Produced by Mediaset España (“Wrong Side of the Tracks”) in collaboration with Alea Media (“Patria”), the latest from “El Secreto de Puente Viejo” creator Aurora Guerra. Currently available on Prime Video, a melodrama-thriller charting a woman’s obsessive love for a teen boy, sparking her descent into hell and tragedy.

“The Village,” (Mediacrest)

Part of a building Mediacrest non-fiction output, a high-concept eco-reality contest charting five families’ attempt to settle in an abandoned village, guided by the principles of sustainability and globally connected self-sufficiency. The twist: Only one winning family finally gets to stay in the village. “A highly novel series with a major public service vocation,” says Mediacrest.

“Young Addictions,” (Onza Distribution)

Directed by triple Emmy winner Tomás Ocaña and journalist-presenter Alejandra Andrade, the three-part doc series plumbs the cause and consequences of the biggest fixes of young non-substance abusing addicts: Social media, porn, online gambling.

“The Young Poe,” (The Mediapro Studio Distribution)

TMS’ big new English-language swing, designed as a successor to “The Head,” reuniting its head of development, Ran Tellem, and director, Jorge Dorado, in a series describing the makings of Edgar Allen Poe, creator of the modern detective tale, as a kid in 1820s Boston.