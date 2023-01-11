Sope Dirisu Joins Apple’s ‘Slow Horses’ Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gangs of London” star Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù has joined the third season of Apple TV+’s British spy series “Slow Horses” as an ex-security boss, Variety can reveal.

Dìrísù is set to play Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, in the show, which is based on best-selling author Mick Herron’s “Slow Horses” books.

“Slow Horses” sees Gary Oldman bring to life Herron’s slobby anti-hero Jackson Lamb, who leads a gang of misfit MI5 operatives demoted to Slough House after making career-ending mistakes. Season 3 will see the team having to overcome their differences and work together when one of their members if kidnapped by a rogue agent.

In the third instalment of Herron’s literary series, titled “Real Tigers,” Donovan is also revealed to have a romantic link to one of the main ensemble, although it’s unknown how closely the screen adaptation will follow the books.

In addition to Oldman, the cast includes Jonathan Pryce, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung and Freddie Fox.

As well as drama “Gangs of London,” Dìrísù has starred in Cannes hit “Mothering Sunday,” played opposite Keira Knightley in “Silent Night” and worked on “His Dark Materials.” He is repped by WME in the U.S., Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the U.K. and Narrative PR.

“Slow Horses” is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Executive producers are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost.

The show has already been greenlit for a fourth season.