Sony Pictures TV to Distribute ‘Señoras’ by New Mexican Production Company, Ellas Cuatro 

Sony Pictures TV Latin America (SPT LATAM) has picked up worldwide distribution rights to “Señoras,” the maiden TV series of new Mexican production and media company, Ellas Cuatro. The dramedy skein created by Ellas Cuatro co-founder Gabriela Marcos Payton will have its debut market presentation at Content Americas.

Co-founded by actress-producers Esmeralda Pimentel (“No Man’s Land’), Ela Velden (“Who Killed Sara?”), Frida Astrid (“Bardo”) and Marcos Payton (“How to Survive Being Single”), Ellas Cuatro partnered with Addiction House, the company behind hit comedy series “How to Survive Being Single” (Amazon Prime Video) to make it.

Addiction House founders Sebastián Zurita, Ricardo Gaspar and Emiliano Zurita serve as co-producers. “We are always looking for edgy and unique projects, stories that makes us feel like we are not alone in our journey. We believe ‘Señoras’ is that and more,” said Addiction House CEO, Sebastián Zurita.

Show is described as “a multi-generational dramedy about liberation, self-love, and friendship” that serves as a reminder that “it’s never too late to start over and that age is just a number.”

“This show, this story created by women about female empowerment, is like nothing we have seen before in Latin America and we’re excited to work with Ellas Cuatro and Addiction House to bring it to market,” said Selina Nederhand, senior VP & co-networks head, content strategy and acquisitions, SPT Latam.

“With ‘Señoras,’ we hope to empower women through these relatable, resilient, strong female characters. Characters that are not serving as support to a male storyline, but a story where women can finally share their truth,” said the founders of Ellas Cuatro.

Ellas Cuatro is one of the latest femme-powered Latin American companies aimed at addressing the underrepresentation of women in the entertainment industry.

Last year, Anonima Media launched, founded by Mexico City-based entrepreneur-journalist-producer Bárbara Arredondo Ayala, actor-producer Eréndira Ibarra and scriptwriter-producer Natasha Ybarra-Klor with the goal to create content for and by women of Latin America and Spain.

In the 2021 Mexican Film Institute annual report – the latest available – of the 259 feature films made the year prior in Mexico, 25% were directed by women while 43% were produced by women.