Series Mania’s Daring Competition Title ‘Split’ With Alma Jodorowsky Gets Boarded by HAGO (EXCLUSIVE)

Have A Good One (HAGO) has boarded “Split,” a series created and directed by well-respected French feminist author Iris Brey ahead of its world premiere in competition at Series Mania Festival.

“Split” was produced by Fabienne Servan-Schreiber et Charlotte Ortiz at Paris-based Cinétévé for the French broadcaster France Televisions’ digital platform Slash.

The show revolves around Anna, a 30 year-old stuntwoman who falls in love with a famous actress during a film shoot. The attractive cast includes Alma Jodorowsky (“The Serpent”), Jehnny Beth (“Paris, 13th District”), Ralph Amoussou, and Pauline Chalamet.

HAGO is also attending Series Mania with “Sex (re) Education” (“Septième Ciel”) and will be pitching the show at the Coming Next from France session.

The series, produced by Henri Debeurme and Aurélia Grossmann’s Next Episode, was awarded best TV series at the Fiction Festival of La Rochelle last year. It premiered on OCS in January and pulled some of the pay TV channel’s highest ratings.

Created by Clemence Azincourt with the collaboration of Alice Vial, “Sex (re) Education” follows Jacques, a pensioner who has been placed by his daughter in a retirement home. When he thinks his life is over, he meets Rose and embarks on a passionate and lustful affair, wrecking havoc in the residence. The cast includes Irene Jacob, the well-known actor of Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Rouge,” Féodor Atkine, Sylvie Granotier, Justine Lacroix and Azincourt.

“Sex (re) Education” was directed by Alice Vial, who won the Cesar Award in 2018 with her short “The Winkles.” It was co-written by Clément Marchand.

“Caro Nostra” is a five-part genre TV series produced by Elephant, the well-established company behind “Desperate Parents” and “Weekend Family.” It was ordered by Slash, the young-adult skewing platform of pubcaster France Televisions.

The series revolves around the Vigan family which runs a traditional restaurant in Paris. The grandmother Rosa handles the cash, the father Ambroise cooks, the twins Vadim and Antigone wait tables. Although they look like the family next door, it turns out they are cannibals. Their routine will be shaken when Vadim falls in love with Yasmine, a human that the family intends to eat.

HAGO is also repping “Caro Nostra,” a genre series which was produced by Cyril Dufresne, Nathalie Madjar and Guillaume Renouil at Eléphant and was commissioned by Slash. The series is set to premiere on the French platform on March 31, followed by a broadcast on France Televisions’ channel France 2.

The series revolves around a family of Ogres who run a traditional restaurant in Paris. The grandmother Rosa handles the cash, the father Ambroise cooks, the twins Vadim and Antigone wait tables. Although they look like the family next door, it turns out they are cannibals. Their routine will be shaken when Vadim falls in love with Yasmine, a human that the family intends to eat. “Caro Nostra” has already been acquired by RTL Passion in Germany.

HAGO is also ramping up its roster with a new period dramedy which is being developed by Perpetual Soup, the banner recently launched by Jeremy Sahel, David Elkaïm and Vincent Poymiro. The untitled series is being co-written by David Elkaïm and Vincent Poymiro.

An international TV development, co-production and sales company, HAGO was launched in 2021 by Virginie Boireaux, the former head of Playtime’s TV sales and acquisitions, and Charades’ former chairman Constantin Briest.