Sean Bean, Miranda Richardson Join Composer Biopic ‘The Yellow Tie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sean Bean and Miranda Richardson are set to star alongside John Malkovich in the biopic of Romanian composer Sergiu Celibidache, Variety can reveal.

Also joining the cast is Ben Schnetzer (“The Book Thief”), who has replaced Rupert Friend after scheduling difficulties meant Friend had to drop out of the project. Schnetzer will play a young version of Celebidachi while Malkovich will play the composer later in life.

They will be joined by Kate Phillips (“Downton Abbey”), Anton Lesser (“Game of Thrones”) and Charlie Rowe (“Rocketman”).

“The Yellow Tie” tells the story of controversial classical conductor Sergiu Celibidache, one of Romania’s best known classical music artists. He battled homelessness and prejudice before becoming the youngest ever conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

Anton Lesser (© Asia Werbel), Kate Phillips (© Anna Michell), Ben Schnetzer (© Emilio Madrid-Kuser, Charlie Rowe (© Yellow Belly)

Celibidache’s son, Serge Ioan Celebidachi, will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with James Olivier.

Also joining the project are cinematographer Peter Menzies Jr. (“A Time to Kill”), costume designer Alessandro Lai (“Django”), hair and makeup designer Lynda Armstrong (“101 Dalmatians”) and production designer Vlad Vieru (“Django”). Kathryn Kluge and Kim Allen Kluge (“Silence”) have composed an original score to accompany the pic while Des Hamilton and Georgia Topley (“Jojo Rabbit”) are overseeing casting.

Adela Vrinceanu Celebidachi, Cristina Dobritoiu, Andrei Boncea, Christopher Milburn and James Olivier are producing with Robert W. Cort (“Mr. Holland’s Opus”) as executive producer.

“The Yellow Tie” is set to start shooting in in Bucharest, Romania later this month.

The film is the latest in a series of composer-inspired biopics, including Todd Field’s fictional “Tar,” starring Cate Blanchett, which came out last year, while “Maestro,” which features Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, is due to drop on Netflix later this year.