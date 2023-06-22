Sam Mendes Exec-Produced BBC Terrorism Drama ‘Informer’ Gets German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC drama “Informer,” which originally starred Paddy Considine, Bel Powley and Nabhaan Rizwan, is getting a German adaptation.

Production has begun in Hamburg, Germany, on “Informant,” an adaptation of the All3Media International scripted format, which was BAFTA-nominated. The BBC One show was executive produced by Sam Mendes, who produced via his production outfit Neal Street Productions.

The six-part German thriller is being produced by filmpool fiction (part of All3Media Deutschland) for NDR, ARD Degeto, ARTE and NRK (Norway). The show is expected to debut in fall 2024.

Starring Jürgen Vogel (“Trust Me”), Elisa Schlott (“Das Boot”) and Ivar Wafaei (“Rheingold”), “Informant” tells the story of how the ‘war on terror’ and indications of an attack on the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg plunges people into a maelstrom of fear, prejudice and hysteria.

The cast also includes Gabriela Maria Schmeide, Bayan Layla, Claudia Michelsen, Sabrina Ceesay, Nico Holonics, Ali Reza Ahmadi and Majid Bakhtiari. “Informant” is written and directed by Matthias Glasner (“KDD-Kriminaldauerdienst”).

“Informer” was originally exec produced by Mendes, alongside Nicolas Brown, Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Julie Pastor. It was directed by Jonny Campbell and written by Sohrab Noshirvani and Rory Haines. The show received a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. Rizwan also received an Edinburgh TV Award for Best Breakthrough Talent and an RTS Breakthrough Award. All3Media International handles scripted format rights as well as rights to the original series.

Jonathan Hughes, VP of sales at All3Media International, said: “We’re very pleased to see filmpool fiction commence shooting on a new adaptation of this complex, character-driven thriller, a project which brings together an impressive line-up of broadcaster partners. ‘Informant’ is a perfect example of the type of premium adaptations and multi-territory co-productions that are possible not only through the wealth of high-end formats in the All3Media International portfolio but also through the incredible network of creative talent within the All3Media group.”

Irina Ignatiew-Lemke, managing director at All3Media Deutschland Fiction GmbH, added: “I’d like to thank Iris Kiefer at filmpool fiction for her fantastic work in bringing this truly international co-production together, and I can’t wait to see how our top-class cast and crew reinvent Neal Street’s gripping thriller for our partners at NDR, ARD Degeto, ARTE and NRK. Focusing on globally relevant themes of identity and belonging, as well as hysteria and alarmism, our adaptation of ‘Informer’ gives us an opportunity to bring our own local DNA to a story that we know will resonate with viewers in German-speaking Europe and around the world.”

“Informant” is produced by Iris Kiefer (filmpool fiction) and executive produced by Nikola Bock. The editors are Christian Granderath and Philine Rosenberg (NDR), Christoph Pellander (ARD Degeto), Uta Cappel (ARTE) and Elisabeth Tangen (NRK). The production is funded by the German Motion Picture Fund.