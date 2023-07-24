‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Winners Jimbo and Kandy Muse to Headline WOW Presents Plus Series

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 8 winner Jimbo and runner up Kandy Muse will each be headlining their own WOW Presents Plus original series, producer World of Wonder has revealed.

“Jimbo Presents: It’s My Special Show!” marks the first WOW Presents Plus original series to be filmed in front of a live studio audience. The talk show will feature celebrity guests Nicole Byer, Charo, Dustin Milligan, Daniel Franzese, Heidi N Closet, Deja Skye, Pangina Heals, and Rock M Sakura.

“Inside the Producer’s Studio” will see Kandy Muse interview fellow “Drag Race” queens. Guests include Vanjie, Jimbo, Morgan McMichaels, Kerri Colby, Kimora Blac, Scarlet Envy, Aja and Gottmik.

Both shows premiere on Aug. 7 exclusively on drag speciality streamer WOW Presents Plus in the U.K.

Co-founders of World of Wonder, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, said: “Summer just got hotter with Jimbo and Kandy Muse’s new WOW Presents Plus series. We are thrilled to welcome these top all stars to the platform. Get ready for their endless wit, outrageous style and total stupidity.”

Jimbo and Kandy Muse are also confirmed to participate in drag culture celebration, “RuPaul’s DragCon U.K.,” taking place at ExCeL London on Jan 13 and 14, 2024.

WOW Presents Plus is the owned streaming platform of international entertainment company and creator of Emmy-award-winning feature and television programming, World of Wonder. The streamer’s programming includes the international “Drag Race” portfolio, documentaries such as “Party Monster” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and originals, including “UNHhhhh,” Ts Madison hosted “Bring Back My Girls,” Jinkx Monsoon’s sketch comedy series, “Sketchy Queens” and Alyssa Edwards’ “Alyssa’s Secret: The ReBOOT!”