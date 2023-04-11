Walter Presents Inks RTVE Noir Thriller ‘Sequía’ VOD Rights for English-Languages Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE has struck a VOD deal with Walter Presents to bring noir thriller series “Sequía” (“The Drought”) to the U.S, U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Canada.

The suspense series is co-produced by Spanish and Portuguese public broadcasters RTVE and RTP, in collaboration with Atlantia Media and Coral Europa.

“The Drought” is set in a small submerged village on the Spanish-Portuguese border that re-emerges from a huge dam built in the 1990s after a severe drought. Two skeletons are also unearthed, revealing evidence of a bloody crime.

The action switches between the 1990s and the present day, against the backdrop of climate crisis and corporate skullduggery.

Actors Elena Rivera (“Inés del Alma Mía”), Rodolfo Sancho (“The Department of Time”), Marco D’Almeida (“Fatima”) and Miguel Ángel Muñoz (“Presunto culpable”) take the leading roles in the series.

Walter Presents, the video-on-demand service dedicated to hand-picking prestigious foreign-language dramas from around the world, is curated by Walter Iuzzolino, an Italian TV producer with a passion for drama, who prides himself on delivering high quality, award-winning content.

“A ghostly village re-emerges to reveal a past bloody crime. ‘Sequía’ is an unusual Spanish thriller which we are delighted to add to the Walter Presents collection,” Walter Iuzzolino said.

According to María Jesús Pérez, RTVE International sales director, “Sequía” tells a “universal and thrilling story with a great potential to reach international audiences all over the world.”

“Four million of views and one million of unique viewers make this content one of the most viewed on the Spanish platform RTVE Play,” she added.

The RTVE-Walter Presents deal on “Sequía” is unveiled in the final run-up to Cannes’ MipTV trade fair (April 17-19) and on the first day of Rio2C (April 11-16) both of which RTVE is attending. Its portfolio’s big bets in terms of fiction also take in children adventure series “The Argonauts,” primetime crime thriller “The Hunt. Guadiana” and the third season of education-themed drama “HIT.”