RTL2 Axes Docu Series Featuring Controversial Germany Singer Michael Wendler Following Backlash

RTL2 has axed a documentary series featuring controversial German singer Michael Wendler and his wife Laura Müller following an intense backlash.

Wendler has sparked criticism after making anti-semitic remarks and linking Germany’s COVID protocols to Nazi politics. Throughout the pandemic, Wendler said repeatedly that the pandemic was a large-scale conspiracy and accused local media for pushing its agenda.

The six-part docu soap which RTL2 had commissioned and announced on Tuesday, was meant to focus on Wendler and his wife’s pregnancy. The couple lives in the U.S.

In a statement released on Wednesday, RTL2 said it “noticed the vehemence of the reactions and take the voices of (its) audience seriously.” “We apologize if we have hurt feelings here,” the network continued.

RTL2 also said it “has always distanced itself from extremism of all kinds and stands for open-mindedness and tolerance.”

The broadcaster said the docu-series had not yet gone into production, and added that the producers EndemolShine Germany and Rainer Laux Productions, both of which are part of Banijay, “fully support this decision.” Banijay declined to comment.

More to come.