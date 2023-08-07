RTL Group Revenue, Profits Hit by Weak Advertising, Streaming Business Continues Growth, Half Year Results Reveal

Revenues at Bertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based RTL Group, a media giant which owns Fremantle, slid 5.1% to €3.1 billion ($3.4 billion) for the first half of 2023, financial results released on Tuesday have revealed.

Adjusted EBITA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, and Amortization) was down to down to €250 million compared to €501 million during the same period in 2022 and group profit was at €132 million, more than 50% down €304 million in 2022. The company attributes this to “challenging TV advertising markets, in particular in Germany.”

RTL group’s TV advertising revenue declined 12.5% to €1.18 billion (H1/2022: €1.35 billion). Compared to the first half of 2019 (pre-COVID-19), RTL group’s TV advertising was down 15.5%.

On the bright side, the group’s streaming services RTL+ and Videoland continued growing apace with paying subscribers up 34.1% to 6 million and streaming revenue up 16.9% to €152 million (H1/2022: €130 million).

RTL’s content creation arm Fremantle saw a surge in revenues from €983 million to €1 billion but a dip in EBITA from €60 million to €36 million.

Distribution revenue was stable at €219 million (H1/2022: €220 million).

The group now expects adjusted EBITA of around €950 million for the full year 2023 (previous guidance: €1 billion to €1.05 billion), subject to stable to slightly growing TV advertising revenue in the second half of the year, “given continued high level of uncertainties.”