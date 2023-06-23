Former Discovery Executive Dee Forbes Suspended as Director General of Irish Broadcaster RTE Over Talent Payment Scandal

Irish public service broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTE) has suspended its director general Dee Forbes, a former high-level Discovery executive, over an ongoing scandal around an overpaid TV host.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy was paid €345,000 ($375,860) more than his €420,000 annual published salary between 2017 and 2022, the RTE board said in a statement on Thursday. The excess amount remained undeclared. Tubridy, who hosted the “Late Late Show” until quitting in March, has continued with his weekday program “The Ryan Tubridy Show,” though he did not present the show on Friday.

The RTE board issued another statement on Friday indicating that director general Forbes was suspended from the broadcaster on June 21. “There are processes ongoing and RTE must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals. RTE will not be commenting further on this issue at this time.”

Forbes joined RTE as director general in 2016. She was president and managing director of Discovery Networks Northern Europe prior to joining RTE. Forbes was due to step down next month and hand over the position to former senior BBC News editor Kevin Bakhurst, who was appointed to the position in April.

On Thursday, Tubridy said in a statement: “Like many people I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTE’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts. This is a matter for RTE and I have no involvement in RTE’s internal accounting treatment or RTE’s public declarations in connection with such payments.”

Variety reached out to Forbes for comment but did not hear back by press time.

The issue of Tubridy’s overpayment emerged after an audit of RTE’s 2022 accounts. Tubridy was guaranteed €75,000 of additional annual income above his salary by RTE. A commercial partner was to pay the amount in exchange for personal appearances.

“As part of this agreement, RTE in turn issued a credit note to the commercial partner, thereby reducing the cost to it of its overall sponsorship arrangement with the organisation,” RTE said in a statement. “The commercial partner did not renew this agreement for a second year, and since the agreement was guaranteed and underwritten by RTE, the payments were instead made directly by RTE to Mr Tubridy’s agent (on his behalf).”

This resulted in Tubridy being paid above his declared annual salary.

Maya Doherty, former chair of the RTE board, has denied any knowledge of the payment scandal during her tenure, which concluded in November 2022.

In a statement, Doherty bemoaned the “profoundly serious lack of transparency involved,” and said that the “reputation of RTE has sadly been damaged.”

Doherty added that the scandal is “deeply upsetting and unsettling for the many staff, in all aspects of the work of RTE who give their best to the national broadcaster with their talent and their commitment.”