Royal Family Parody Show ‘The Windsors’ Set for a Fourth Season

King Charles might want to look away. “The Windsors” – Channel 4’s satirical comedy series about the British royal family – is returning for a fourth season, with comedian Harry Enfield set to reprise his role as the hapless Charles.

Variety understands work got underway on a fourth season last May but the creative team were sidetracked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September and her son Prince Charles’s succession to the throne. “The Windsors” team are set to mark Charles’s coronation next month with a feature-length special, which recently wrapped.

A rep for Channel 4 said a fourth season hadn’t yet been confirmed but Variety understands that the team are planning to start shooting later this year or early 2024. And while the show will not feature the latest generation of royals, which include William and Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, some of the kids may have a pivotal role to play in at least one episode.

“The Windsors” features Enfield as Charles and Haydn Gwynne as a scheming Camilla. Hugh Skinner plays Wills, Louise Ford is Kate and Morgana Robinson appears as a devious version of Kate’s sister Pippa (pronounced “Puppa” in the series).

Richard Goulding and Kathryn Drysdale also star as Prince Harry and Meghan.

As well as three seasons, “The Windsors” has spawned three specials and a West End musical, titled “The Windsors: Endgame,” which saw much of the cast perform their roles live.

The future of the show was thrown into doubt after the unexpected death of co-creator George Jeffrie from a heart attack in 2020. Jeffrie and his creative partner Bert Tyler-Moore were in the middle of the “Endgame” script at the time of his death. The musical was eventually staged in late 2021 in tribute to Jeffrie.