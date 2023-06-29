Ron Perlman Stars in Adaptation of ‘Ya No Quedan Junglas Adonde Regresar’ From  Esto También Pasará (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen legend Ron Perlman looks set to take a leading role in an adaptation of Carlos Augusto Casas’s award winning novel, ‘Ya no quedan junglas adonde regresar,’ whose big screen adaptation rights have been secured by producer Álvaro Ariza’s production company, Esto También Pasará.

The novel’s cinematic adaptation will mark the debut narrative feature film as a director of Gabriel Beristain, a seasoned Mexican cinematographer known for “Agent Carter” and his work with illustrious directors such as Guillermo del Toro, David Ayer and David Mamet. His early work with Derek Jarman on “Caravaggio,” won a Silver Bear at Berlin.

The agreement was struck with literary agency Editabundo. Cadiz-based Este También Pasará Productions, headed by Ariza, has a robust portfolio of successful films and series, including ‘¡Ay, mi madre!” from Frank Ariza, Macarena Astorga’s “The Snail’s House,” and “De Caperucita a loba,” directed by Chus Gutiérrez, among others.

The film reunites Beristáin and Perlman, the duo previously working together on “The Caddy,” a short film that marked the former’s directorial debut. Perlman, who brings compelling performances and a cult status to every project, is the first confirmed cast member for the project.

The novel “Ya no quedan junglas adonde regresar,” received widespread acclaim in the noir genre, bagging awards such as the VI Wilkie Collins Noir Novel Prize; the II Tuber Melanosporum Prize of the Morella Noir festival; and the 2018 Novelpol Prize for the best noir novel of the year. Its cinematic adaptation will be crafted by screenwriter Juma Fodde, (“You Shall Not Sleep,” “Lobo Feroz,”)

The story is a potent mix of thriller and human drama, centring around an old man, ‘The Gentleman,’ seeking revenge for a brutal murder. It promises to challenge audiences, compelling them to traverse the emotional landscape of characters grappling with adversity.

Ariza, the film’s producer, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “The story enthralled me upon my first read, and I knew it deserved cinematic rendition. Given Beristáin’s exceptional career, it felt only right for him to direct this adaptation. I’m thrilled to be working with him and Perlman, a dream combination for this project.”

Beristáin mirrored this sentiment, sharing his enthusiasm to work with Ariza, and the prospect of further delving into the realms of direction and acting. “It is a project I approach with tremendous enthusiasm,” he explained. “I am eager to face the challenges of directing this film, and I hope my international experience will be reflected in my work.”