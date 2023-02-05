REinvent International Lands ‘Fatal Crossing,‘ New Crime Series From ’Outlier’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International Sales has picked up “Fatal Crossing,” a crime series based on Lone Theils’s bestselling debut novel was published in 20 countries.

The eight-episode series is produced by Shuuto Arctic, the banner behind “Outlier” and “Catch and Release,” two popular Nordic crime series. The Scandinavian cast is led by Marie Sandø (“The Marco Effect”), alongside Jesper Paasch (“The Rain”), Anna Stokholm (“The New Nurses”), Siir Tilif (“Those Who Kill”) and Viktor Hjelmsø (“Boys”).

Created and written by Arne Berggren and Kristine Berg, who previously teamed on “Catch and Release” and “Outlier,” “Fatal Crossing” spans two different periods in time, the 1980’s and present time.

The story of “Fatal Crossing” revolves around Nora Sand (Sandø), a journalist working as a foreign correspondent for a Danish newspaper who spends most of her time in London. She’s at the peak of her career when she’s accused of having had an affair with one of her sources in a big case. Nora gets suspended, travels home to Denmark in order to lie low until the scandal has cooled off. But when she’s given an anonymous tip about an intriguing cold case, she can’t resist and starts investigating. The case, dating back to the 1980’s, involves the disappearance of two young girls who were last seen on a ferry travelling from Denmark to England.

“I am incredibly happy and proud that my book will now become a series, and for the chance to reach an even larger international audience,” said Theils. “It has been an exquisite pleasure to work with REinvent and Shuuto on this project and I feel that Nora Sand is in safe hands with people who understand who she is to the core,” the author continued.

Helene Aurø, sales and marketing director at REinvent International Sales, said she “saw an obvious international potential in bringing ‘Fatal Crossing’ to the international audiences” after reading the book, which has been published in Germany, UK, Spain, France and Japan, among other countries.

“Quality crime series based on a strong IP are always in high demand and we look very much forward to presenting the series to our international buyers,” added Aurø.

Berg, executive producer at Shuuto Arctic, described Nora Sand, as “a stubborn, fearless and somewhat lonely woman who refuses to budge once she believes in something.” She said Sandø is a “match made in heaven for this character.”

“Fatal Crossing” is co-produced by REinvent Studios and Norwegian streaming platform, Altibox. The series will be available on Altibox this fall and will also be broadcast on DR which pre-bought it. REInvent International sales represents global rights on the show.