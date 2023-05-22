‘Quicksand’ Producer FLX to Adapt ‘Shadowland,’ a Thriller About School Bullying in Sweden (EXCLUSIVE)

FLX (“Quicksand”), the Nordic banner owned by SF Studios, is set to adapt the bestseller “Shadowland” (“Skuggland”) into a thriller series revolving around bullying.

The show will take place at an exclusive private school in Stockholm and will follow 11-year-old Daniel, who isn’t from a rich family unlike his classmates and is constantly bullied. After a serious incident, the school can no longer turn a blind eye to the harassment. In search for vindication, Daniel’s mother, Vicki, soon sees that even the truth comes with a price. The founder of the school, a billionaire called Gunnar Grentz, rules in the background. But this incident now threatens his position.

”Marcus Dunberg has written a fantastic novel that feels truly relevant and contemporary, especially given the explosion of ultra-high-net-worth individuals Sweden has seen in recent years and the consequences of that development,” said Pontus Edgren, managing partner of FLX.

Elin Kvist, FLX head of drama, said, “In a suspense story about class, social hierarchies and bullying, Marcus Dunberg writes nuanced and captivating. It’s a setting and theme perfect to portray in a TV series.”

Marcus Dunberg said, “FLX understands my story and this world. From our very first meeting, I’ve felt confident they will bring the plot and people of this novel to life on screen.”

Stockholm-based production company FLX is behind productions such as “Quicksand,” “Love & Anarchy” and “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared.”