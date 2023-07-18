Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Group to Lay Off 400 Employees as Post Joyn Acquisition Realignment Continues

German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s continuing realignment after it acquired streamer Joyn in 2022 will result in the loss of 400 jobs.

“A realignment of the organization is now taking place, particularly in the entertainment segment. The aim is to achieve a more efficient structure, a competitive cost base, and processes clearly geared to digital transformation. This is a priority in order to continue investing consistently in the future of the group, especially in content and digital offerings,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Against this background, also a reduction in the number of jobs in the group has become necessary: This will affect around 400 full-time positions. The job cuts will be made in a socially responsible manner through a voluntary redundancy program in order to avoid compulsory redundancies as far as possible. The company had agreed on this in talks with employee representatives,” the statement added.

In its 2022 financial results, which were released in April, group revenues were €4.1 billion ($4.4 billion), 7% down from the previous year. The first effects of the reduced material and personnel costs across the group will become visible in the fourth quarter of 2023 and are expected to amount to “a low double-digit million” Euro amount for 2023, the group said. The full cost effect for 2024 will amount to a “mid double-digit million” Euro amount, the group said.

Bert Habets, group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said: “In a constantly changing media industry, it is only logical that we have realigned our strategy and are constantly questioning our own positioning. In addition, we have to operate in an extremely challenging economic environment for the fourth year in a row. It is therefore imperative that we significantly reduce our material and personnel costs. The job cuts are a difficult but entrepreneurially necessary decision, so that ProSiebenSat.1 can increase its earning power and grow sustainably and healthily again.”

“2023 is the year of realignment for our group,” Habets added. “We have a clear plan with a focus on our entertainment offering and especially on Joyn. This way, we want to become the number one in the German-speaking entertainment market as a group. And we have now created an agile setup as well as headroom for investments again. This was absolutely essential as a basis for implementing our growth strategy.”