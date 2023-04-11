Prison Drama ‘Time’ Sets Season 2 With New Cast Including Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker

Jimmy McGovern’s British prison drama “Time” is returning for a second season featuring a new cast.

“The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey, “Doctor Who’s” Jodie Whittaker and “The Silent Twins” star Tamara Lawrance are all joining the show.

The original show featured Sean Bean and Stephen Graham as a prisoner and prison officer respectively. It averaged 11.6 million viewers across a three-part run and won a 2022 BAFTA Television award for best mini-series.

The new season, which is comprised of three parts, will be set in a women’s prison. Siobhan Finneran (“Happy Valley”), who also featured in Season 1, reprises her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise.

Ramsey plays Kelsey, who arrives at Carlingford Prison on the same day as Orla (Whittaker) and Abi (Lawrance). The trio must quickly adapt to the environs of their new world, which they will soon discover holds ever-present danger as well as an unexpected sense of community. The series is due to resume shooting in Liverpool shortly.

“Jimmy McGovern and Helen Black’s scripts are nothing short of extraordinary, and in Bella, Jodie and Tamara we’ve found the perfect acting talents to bring these utterly compelling central characters to life,” said Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama. “With Siobhan Finneran reprising her role from series one and Andrea Harkin in the director’s chair, BBC viewers are in for a remarkable three hours of television.”

McGovern (“Broken”) co-wrote the new season with Helen Black (“Life and Death in the Warehouse”). Andrea Harkin (“The Confessions of Frannie Langton”) will direct. Carmel Maloney produces while exec producers are McGovern together with Priscilla Parish, Michael Parke and Andrew Morrissey for BBC Studios and Lucy Richer for the BBC. The series is a BBC Studios production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Liverpool Film Office has provided funding and support.

BBC Studios are repping global sales.