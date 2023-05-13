Princess Catherine Makes Surprise Eurovision Appearance Alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ms Banks, Joss Stone

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made a surprise appearance during the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest’s grand final on Saturday evening alongside Andrew Lloyd-Webber, rapper Ms Banks and last year’s Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra, who hail from Ukraine.

The princess, who is married to Britain’s Prince William, appeared in a pre-recorded clip playing an instrumental version of Kalush Orchestra’s winning song “Stefania” on the piano, which she recorded in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle earlier this month.

The clip was part of a montage of different artists – including Lloyd-Webber and Ms Banks – who performed a version of the song alongside Kalush Orchestra themselves. Also featuring in the line-up were last year’s runner-up Sam Ryder, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings, and Joss Stone.

Catherine’s instrumental version was arranged by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

This year’s Eurovision is being held in Liverpool, U.K. Traditionally, the country that wins Eurovision hosts the following year but due to the ongoing war in Ukraine the European Broadcasting Union, which owns and organizes the annual musical event, deemed it too dangerous for Ukraine to host.

King Charles and Queen Camilla turn on the Eurovision Song Contest stage lights (Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hosting duties therefore fell to the U.K., whose entry Sam Ryder came second last year and who have been staunch allies in Ukraine’s battle against the Russian invasion. Ukraine is a co-host, with Ukrainian rocker Julia Sanina anchoring the show alongside musician turned “Britain’s Got Talent” judge Alisha Dixon, “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham and longtime Eurovision commentator Graham Norton.

Catherine is not the first royal to have taken part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Her father-in-law King Charles III officially opened the venue for the contest two weeks ago alongside his wife Queen Camilla when they switched on the stage lighting at the Liverpool Arena.