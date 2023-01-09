Prince Harry’s Latest TV Interview Beaten By ‘Happy Valley’ in U.K. Ratings

Prince Harry’s first TV appearance since his memoir, “Spare,” triggered headlines worldwide thanks to its revelations about his drug-taking, sex life and rift with his family, was watched by an average of 4.2 million U.K. viewers across TV and streaming on Sunday night.

The audience for “Harry: The Interview” peaked at 4.6 million, making it the most-watched show on U.K. broadcaster ITV last night.

But the program, hosted by ITV news anchor Tom Bradby, was beaten in the ratings by the second episode of BBC drama “Happy Valley,” which snagged 5.3 million viewers according to Broadcast.

Ratings for the interview also fell short of the 11.3 million U.K. viewers who tuned into Harry’s sit-down with Oprah in March 2021, suggesting audiences may be feeling some Harry fatigue, particularly since global headlines have been dominated by his book over the last four days. Certainly the results of a new YouGov poll in the U.K. show that 64% of Brits have a “negative view” of Harry while just 26% see him in a positive light, according to local paper the Evening Standard.

Hours after his ITV interview aired in the U.K., another interview – this time with Anderson Cooper for “60 Minutes” – was broadcast on the other side of the Atlantic, in which he trod over much the same ground.

Harry has another two pre-recorded television interviews lined up over the next 48 hours: first with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” later today and then with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s “The Late Show.”

“Spare” is set to be published worldwide tomorrow, although copies have already leaked after Spanish retailers broke the strict embargo and began selling the book last Thursday.