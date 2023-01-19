Prince Edward to Present U.K. Production Guild Award

Move over Harry and Meghan – there’s another British royal looking to make his mark in the entertainment industry.

Harry’s uncle, Prince Edward (also known as the Earl of Wessex) is set to bestow an award created in his name at the Production Guild of Great Britain’s inaugural talent showcase next week.

Vying for the new Earl of Wessex Award are four industry organizations: Fully Focused, a youth-led production company; MAMA Youth Project, a media charity; Resource Productions, a group for social change; and 6ft From the Spotlight, a mental health and wellbeing nonprofit.

The winner will be announced by His Royal Highness on Jan. 24 at the Production Guild’s talent showcase in London, which will be hosted by Ayo Akinwolere. The showcase is presented in association with Disney Studios Content and supported by Entertainment partners. Over 250 film and TV industry figures — including newcomers and skills bodies — are set to attend.

The Earl of Essex Award was created in 2022 to recognize U.K. film and TV orgs who have created “a successful way of inspiring local talent or skills, widening access or being more inclusive.”

Prince Edward has always taken an interest in the arts and briefly worked in TV production, forming his own production company, Ardent Productions, and working on shows including “The Grand Knockout Tournament,” which featured Edward and his siblings Prince Andrew and Princess Anne competing for charity.

Visiting MAMA on Thursday, Edward said: “Congratulations to all the organizations who have been nominated for this new award. The finalists are shining examples of how the production industry is attracting more people from different backgrounds to pursue careers in the business. I really hope their stories will help inspire good practice across the industry and encourage others to follow in their footsteps.”

Production Guild CEO Lyndsay Duthie said: “U.K. film and high end television production is riding high, and it is crucial that we attract emerging talent from all backgrounds to pursue a career in their chosen field, and that we support healthy working environments. Our talent showcase will give our audience of up-and-coming professionals the opportunity to hear from inspirational figures whilst providing a platform to those committed individuals and organisations who are creating positive change.”