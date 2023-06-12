Teen Comedy Series ‘Davey & Jonesie’s Locker’ Set With Veronika Slowikowska, Jaelynn Thora Brooks [EXCLUSIVE]

Marblemedia has wrapped production on the upcoming half-hour teen comedy series “Davey & Jonesie’s Locker,” Variety confirms.

The 10-episode, single-camera series filmed in Toronto and has been co-commissioned by Prime Video in Canada, Australia and New Zealand and Hulu in the U.S.

“Davey & Jonesie’s Locker” hails from showrunner Evany Rosen (“New Eden,” “Baroness Von Sketch Show”) and follows two best friends, Davey and Jonesie, who feel “out of step with their peers and the banal backdrops of their high school existence.” When they discover their locker is actually a portal to a multiverse, they set off on new adventures. The joke? Those adventures entail alternate versions of their high school, with offbeat iterations of their classmates.

“Fortunately, these audacious and creative besties are ready to make the most of this vacation from reality by leaving their mark on every universe they visit… even if it means choosing interdimensional chaos while they’re at it,” reads an official description. “Worth it for the vibes.”

Veronika Slowikowska (“What We Do In The Shadows”) stars as Davey and Jaelynn Thora Brooks (“Heartland”) plays as Jonesie. The ensemble cast also includes Dan Beirne (“Ginny and Georgia”) as disgraced quantum physicist turned high school science teacher, Mr. Schneider; Emily Piggford (“Strays”) as series big bad Cheryl; and Rosen as the school’s principal.

Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Kevin Lauta Osea, Erika Swayze, Sydney Xiaolang Topliffe, Alexa Yaphe, Parker Lauzon and James Hartnett round out the cast.

“My work has often focused on unique female relationships, and in creating a show for a teen audience I wanted to develop characters whose friendship felt authentically familiar, yet unlike what we often see portrayed on TV,” Rosen said in a statement.

“Having been an extremely goofy 16-year-old myself once, my goal was to create a series about two best friends who have already learned to celebrate their bold senses of humor—and who get to enjoy the radical self-love that comes with that… long before they’re old enough to rent a car.”

Mark Bishop, Marblemedia’s co-CEO and executive producer, said: “This series is a testament to our commitment at Marblemedia to create character-driven stories with international appeal. Hulu and Prime Video have been amazing creative collaborators and we’re excited to bring this series to teen and YA audiences across North America and the world.”

A.J. Trauth, VP kids at Marblemedia, added: “We are thrilled to be in production on this auteur driven comedy. Evany’s voice is delightfully original, and ‘Davey & Jonesie’s Locker’ is sure to disrupt the status quo of series currently on offer for this demo.”