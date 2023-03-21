Prime Video’s ‘Devil’s Hour’ Season 2 Casts ‘Top Boy’ Star Saffron Hocking (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video drama “The Devil’s Hour” has cast “Top Boy” star Saffron Hocking for Season 2.

The British actor has joined the Hartswood Films-produced drama in the role of Sam Boyd, a detective sergeant who worked under DI Lucy Chambers (played by Jessica Raine) in a past life.

“The Devil’s Hour” was created by Tom Moran, and is executive produced by “Sherlock” showrunner Steven Moffat. The six-part thriller premiered on Prime Video in October.

The show follows Lucy, a social worker suffering from insomnia, who is inexplicably connected to a number of brutal murders in her neighbourhood, and is drawn into the search for a serial killer. The show also stars Peter Capaldi as Gideon Shepherd, a mysterious criminal with a unique relationship with time.

Season 2 is currently in production.

Hocking is known for her portrayal of Lauryn in Netflix’s “Top Boy” reboot. Her Season 2 storyline of domestic abuse recently earned her a best supporting actress nomination at the Royal Television Society Awards. She is also an ambassador for Refuge, the largest specialist domestic abuse charity in the U.K.

Hocking’s other credits include Amazon’s “The Riches,” Marvel and Disney’s “Moon Knight” and BBC and Fudge Park comedy series “White Gold.”

She is represented by Insight Management & Production and Anonymous Content.