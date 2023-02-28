Prime Video Drops the First Full Trailer for ‘Dom’ Season 2 as Filming Commences on Final Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video and Conspiração Filmes, one of Brazil’s biggest production houses, have dropped the trailer for Season 2 of their award-winning original Brazilian series “Dom,” which follows Pedro Dom, a notorious gangster and his father Victor’s efforts to save his son from himself.

The series, which debuted in 2021, is the creation of late director Breno Silveira (“Two Sons of Francisco”) who directed the second season prior to his death. Season 3, which has commenced filming, will be directed by Adrian Teijido (“Narcos,” “Sergio”) and Vellas (“Shout”), and will serve as a wild finale to a story of crime, violence and family.

The second season, which will launch in more than 240 territories and countries on March 17, sees Flávio Tolezani and Gabriel Leone return as the fated father-son duo of Victor Dantas and Pedro Dom, as they take their push-pull chemistry to new heights when Pedro makes a name for himself as a “bandito gato,” robbing the affluent with grenades and bringing his crimes into the national spotlight.

Variety spoke with Malu Miranda, head of Amazon Studios for Brazil Originals, as well as Teijido and Vellas about the upcoming seasons of the series.

In our last article about “Dom” we wrote about the scale of the series, and its being in the words of the late Breno Silveira “Brazilian to the core.” Can you speak about the impact the series has had in Brazil since its release?

Miranda: I think one of the most amazing things about this show is that not only does it have this huge scope and people are really receptive to it, as it’s super specific to Rio and to Brazil, but it also went phenomenally well in other countries. It was nominated for 17 different awards in the last year and a half. It won two of the biggest ones, including best series in our Brazilian Academy Awards last year.

So that was kind of the crowning moment, and it was really lovely to see the public loving it, and also the critics and the press. It was nice to see not only a commercially successful show, but also a critically acclaimed and beloved show. That’s a really hard thing to achieve, and it was the first series that we shot and released. So it was really great for the originals program in Brazil.

Before his death, Breno spoke quite personally about the project to Variety. How have you approached forging ahead in his absence?

Teijido: I had a very close relationship with Breno. When he passed away last year it was a very sad moment for all of us. After that I was invited by Amazon, by Malu and by Conspiração Filmes to direct the with Vellas which was for me a very, very honored thing to do. I understood exactly the mission because I had such a close relationship with all the crew and the show itself, the cast. So I took this really as a mission. Of course Breno and I were already talking about the possibility of directing, especially in season three.

Miranda: My first boss ever, right out of college, was Breno. I started at Conspiração Filmes when I was doing my first internship more than two decades ago. And Breno was always an extremely passionate director. We always connected on and off on a bunch of different projects. And so when I came to Amazon he came to us with this project and it was super organic for us to be able to tell this story, and it’s such a fantastic true story.

Vellas, how did you get involved in the series? Can we expect an escalation in scale in the final season?

Vellas: I was a fan of the series and I remember talking to my wife, saying “I wish I could do it.” Then after six months or a year, Breno called me and asked me if I wanted to do the third season.

It is still very big in terms of scale. Maybe it’s even bigger. Every episode has something really big. Plus the drama, plus all the story, plus everything. We always try to put something with energy and action in the middle of the story as well. So I think it’s going to be like a short and impressive season by the end.

The story of Pedro Dom is well known in Brazil, so as the story develops did you approach direction in a way which might challenge the viewers’ preconceived notions of these characters?

Teijido: Breno did a lot of research. He did hours of these interviews with Victor, the father. They give us a sense of reality through Victor’s perspective while trying to save his son. These interviews give a very, a very real perspective of who Dom was. Sometimes you cross people who say “Oh, I knew him!” or “he drank in this bar” or “I did a robbery with him.” Happens a lot, it’s very interesting. There was a lot in the newspapers as well. But we always take care to remember, he was a criminal. So not wanting to celebrate the bad guy, but focusing more on the relationship between father and son. He was a victim of the system.