‘Power Play,’ Scandinavian Political Satire in the Vein of ‘Veep,’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Canneseries Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for “Power Play,” which world premieres in the main competition section at next month’s series festival Canneseries. The fiction series is a raucous satire inspired by the real-life goings on behind the scenes when politician Gro Harlem Brundtland came to power in Norway in 1981. The power struggles and backroom bickering in the show bring to mind “Veep” and “In the Loop.”

Brundtland was the first female prime minister of any Nordic country, not just Norway, and one of Scandinavia’s leading figures in the fight for women’s rights, gender equality and abortion rights, with a standing on a par with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Gloria Steinem in the U.S., or Simone Veil in France.

REinvent International Sales is handling world rights. The company is also selling romantic dramedy “Out of Touch,” which has been selected for the Short Form Competition at Canneseries, which runs from April 14-19.

“Power Play” stars Kathrine Thorborg Johansen, whose credits include “The Quake,” “Ragnarok” and Netflix vampire series “Post Mortem,” Jan Gunnar Røise (“Beware of Children”) and Anders Baasmo (“Blind Spot,” “Out Stealing Horses,” “Exit”).

The showrunner is Johan Fasting, who was creator and showrunner on “Home Ground” (2018), which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. He also wrote the script for “Ninjababy” (2021), which premiered at the Berlinale and won the Global Audience Award at SXSW.

The show was created by Silje Storstein (“Kielergata,” 2018), Kristin Grue (“The Machinery,” 2020) and Fasting, and was produced by Vilje Kathrine Hagen for Motlys and Camilla Brusdal for Novemberfilm, together with Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Germany’s NDR was the co-producer.