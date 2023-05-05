‘Poker Face,’ Starring Natasha Lyonne, Among Competition Titles at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has revealed the nominees for its Golden Nymph Awards. The festival will open June 16 with the world premiere of the first episode of “Harlan Coben’s Shelter.”

Hollywood producer and writer Howard Gordon (“The X-Files,” “24,” “Homeland,” “Accused”) will receive the Honorary Golden Nymph Award, the festival’s highest accolade, bestowed on a professional for their contribution to the entertainment industry.

In the Fiction competition are “Poker Face” (U.S.), starring Natasha Lyonne, “The Warrant: Breaker’s Law” (U.S.), “Ten Pound Poms” (U.K./Australia), “The Seed” (Germany, Norway, Czech Republic), “Chorus Girls” (Denmark), “Fence” (Japan), “Le Colosse aux pieds d’argile” (France), “Miró” (Spain) and “Trust No One” (Israel).

In the News and Documentaries competition section are “First to Stand: The Cases and Causes of Irwin Cotler” (Canada), “Hezbollah Inc.” (France), “Life on the Donbas Frontline” (France), “Nazanin” (U.K.), “Russia, the Stolen Children of Ukraine” (France), “The Last Border” (Portugal), “The Man Who Played With Fire” (U.K.), “The Wagner Group: Putin’s Mercenaries” (Poland), and “Vers l’Europe, loin de Moscou” (France, Belgium).

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning U.S. actor John Goodman (“Roseanne,” “Alpha House,” “Dancing on the Edge”) will serve as the president of the Fiction jury, serving alongside fellow jurors Camilla Rydbacken, senior VP scripted content, Viaplay, Sweden; Francesca Chillemi, actress and presenter, Italy; Frank Spotnitz, CEO and executive producer at Big Light Productions, U.S.; Marcus Ammon, managing director content, Bavaria Fiction, Germany; and Australian actor Travis Fimmel.

Peabody and Emmy Award-winning U.S. documentarian Tom Jennings has been named the president of the News and Documentaries jury, which is made up of jury members Jeanette Larsson, senior editor and producer, SVT Sweden; Aïda Touihri, journalist and presenter, RMC Story; José Carlos Gallardo, reporter, editor and director, Weekly Report; and British-Ghanaian presenter, creator and author Patrick Aryee.