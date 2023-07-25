‘Poker Face,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘Goldbergs’ Talent Set Roadmap Writers Webinars (EXCLUSIVE)

Roadmap Writers is hosting a series of free webinars featuring writing talent from top shows.

Panelists include Niko Gutierrez-Kovner (“Beef”), Lillian Wang (“Reacher”), Sivert Glarum (“King of the Hill”), Jasmine Chiong (“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon NIght”), Michael Poisson (“Robot Chicken”), Aadip Desai (“The Goldbergs”), Charlie Peppers (“Poker Face), Justin Calen-Chenn (“Bel-Air”), Emily Abbott (“Cobra Kai”) and Scott Z. Burns (“The Report”).

The initiative is in anticipation of reaching 350 writers signed to agents and managers through their introductions and to help raise money for The Animal Rescue Mission.

Founded in 2016 by Joey Tuccio and Dorian Connelley, and based in Los Angeles, Roadmap Writers is a screenwriting education and training platform for writers looking for a guided path to professional success writing for film and TV. Classes are online and led by working executives, managers, agents, producers, writers and other industry professionals.

The Animal Rescue Mission’s primary focus is rescuing dogs, cats and farm animals in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. During this partnership with Roadmap, money donated to the organization will be used to help people financially affected by the strike by providing food for their pets.

Tuccio said, “We are excited to bring this third instalment of our free lecture series to the writing community at this crucial time to keep spirits high and help animals and their owners. We’re particularly excited to bring in some of our Roadmap alumni who we helped land representation earlier on in their careers.”

The webinars will be recorded and there will be the option of watching them later for those who can’t attend the live sessions.