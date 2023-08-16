Plimsoll Productions Promotes James Smith to Head of Adventure (EXCLUSIVE)

Plimsoll Productions, an ITV Studios company, has promoted veteran producer James Smith to head of adventure.

In his new position, Smith will focus on adventure programming and report to Martha Holmes, Plimsoll’s chief creative officer of natural history and science. Currently, Smith oversees “Free Solo” rock climber Alex Honnold’s series for Disney+ and National Geographic, including the Alaskan expedition quest “The Last Frontier” and the upcoming “Arctic Ascent.” Smith also worked on the Emmy-nominated docuseries “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World,” narrated by Pedro Pascal.

Previously, Smith headed Plimsoll’s special and live events department, executive producing National Geographic’s “Yellowstone Live” and “Earth Live.” Prior to Plimsoll, Smith worked in the BBC’s national history unit, where he directed the BAFTA-winning series “Tribe,” hosted by Bruce Parry. He also worked on the Parry-hosted “Amazon” and its follow-up series “Arctic,” as well as docuseries “Springwatch,” “Autumnwatch” and “Winterwatch.” Smith has led expeditions in the Congo Basin for BBC1, and in Alaska for Discovery.

“James’ well-deserved promotion and new title reflects his relentless passion for shaping extraordinary narratives that transport viewers to new worlds, stretching beyond the thresholds of possibility,” Holmes said in a statement. “He’s an inspired storyteller, and we can’t wait to see where he takes us next.”

Smith added: “Once a niche genre, adrenaline-fueled programming has crossed over into the mainstream; and at Plimsoll, we are committed to create compelling content that stands apart from anything viewers have seen before. Our stories are packed with purpose, stakes and drama with cutting-edge science always at the heart.”