Plimsoll Productions Hires Andrea Jackson as Creative Director of Factual Entertainment

Natural history producer Plimsoll Productions has appointed leading formats and distribution executive Andrea Jackson as its new creative director of factual entertainment.

Jackson will report directly to CEO Grant Mansfield, and will be joining the Plimsoll executive leadership group. In her new role, she will develop, package and serve as executive producer across formats and factual content. She has a long history with the company, have transitioned from her role at Magnify Media, the independent distribution house she founded, led and sold to Plimsoll in 2020.

Establishing Magnify Media in 2015, Jackson collaborated with rights owners and worked across unscripted and scripted genres and formats to license to networks and streamers throughout the global market, including Netflix, Disney+, Discovery+, SVT, TV2 Denmark, SBS Broadcasting, Nippon, BBC, France Television, TVNZ and Foxtel.

As part of Plimsoll Productions’ acquisition by ITV Studios, Magnify Media will fully integrate into the ITV Studios distribution business in 2023.

Prior to launching Magnify Media, Jackson spent eight years as managing director of acquisitions and formats for DRG, which was sold to Modern Times Group (MTG). There, she worked on global format hits and with several dozen production companies.

Jackson also grew the company’s format business with titles such as “15 to 1,” “Don’t Tell the Bride” and “Doc Martin.”

Before DRG, she co-founded and served as managing director of Zeal Entertainment, which was acquired by DRG. At Zeal, she ran the international business and secured the rights to the live event “Miss World” – one of the most widely distributed global events – and “The Singing Bee,” which was licensed to 35 global territories.

Mansfield said: “We’ve been great admirers of Andrea for years and have had the fortune to collaborate with her on many endeavors while she led the charge at Magnify Media. We’re eager to lean into her robust formats and distribution experience, her deep relationships, specifically within the U.K. and U.S. markets, and her unparalleled knowledge of the global marketplace.”

Jackson added: “I’m beyond honored and overjoyed to join Grant and the incredible team at Plimsoll who share my vision for creating unique and meaningful content to resonate with viewers across the global landscape. I’m excited about the limitless opportunities that are ahead.”

Plimsoll is currently in production on “The Ascent with Alex Honnold” and “Great Migrations” for National Geographic/Disney+ and “A Year on Planet Earth” (Fox). Most recently, the company premiered the James Cameron-executive produced and Benedict Cumberbatch-narrated “Super/Natural” for National Geographic/Disney+.