‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight’s Kudos Taps ‘Sex Education’ Producer Rem Conway – Global Bulletin

DEVELOPMENT

Kudos Knight, the creative partnership between scripted producer Kudos and “Peaky Blinders” and “SAS Rogue Heroes” creator Steven Knight, has appointed “Sex Education” producer Rem Conway as development producer to spearhead their plans to grow a scripted production hub in the U.K.’s West Midlands region.

This new role is designed to support the Kudos Knight management team in developing a drama slate to be produced in Birmingham. Identifying and nurturing emerging local voices and proven writers from the area, Conway will work closely with the Kudos creative team with a particular focus on championing under-represented and previously unheard voices. Conway will be based in the new Kudos Knight office at the Minerva Works in Birmingham, part of Knight’s Digbeth Loc. Studios development.

Production has been completed on the first title from the Kudos Knight slate, BBC six-part drama “This Town,” which was filmed on location in Birmingham and Coventry and produced from Digbeth Loc. Studios.

TRAINING

Netflix, in partnership with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), has launched a training program for emerging female talent that aims to introduce the creative filmmaking process and the different roles women can play behind the camera. The Women in Film: Introduction to the Creative Process initiative will offer insights into filmmaking industry and has been created for emerging women filmmakers graduating from film studies and interested in film residing in Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the U.A.E. Some 45 women will be selected to take part in the program, designed as a series of workshops. Participants will be introduced to scriptwriting and the creative process of filmmaking by established female filmmakers from the Arab region.

The program will begin in November, with three days of workshops in Cairo, Dubai and Jeddah. All participants will also be provided with the opportunity to visit Netflix’s production hub in Europe early next year. Applications will open on the AFAC website on Aug. 17.

STREAMING

Akshay Bardapurkar and Vistas Media‘s Planet Marathi group will launch the Planet Bharat streaming platform in November. While the existing Planet Marathi service provides Marathi-language content, Planet Bharat will provide hyperlocal content across multiple Indian languages. It will be a hybrid model of SVOD, TVOD and AVOD and also aims to be a social entertainment platform with feature films, series, music, infotainment, non-fiction, social gaming and wallets.