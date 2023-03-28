Paul O’Grady, British Comedian and ‘For the Love of Dogs’ Presenter, Dies at 67

British presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died. He was 67.

O’Grady’s death was confirmed to the BBC by his partner Andre Portasio, who said the popular TV host died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening.

O’Grady was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage. A mainstay on British television, he was also the host of “The Paul O’Grady Show” and Channel 5’s “Blind Date” reboot. A well-known animal lover, O’Grady was the host of ITV’s “For the Love of Dogs.”

Portasio said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening…

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

