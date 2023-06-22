Iconic Game Show ‘Password’ Gets U.K. Adaptation Hosted by Stephen Mangan

Iconic game show “Password” – currently fronted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon – is getting a U.K. adaptation.

Broadcaster ITV has commissioned a version of the Fremantle-owned format, with Stephen Mangan serving as host while Alan Carr and Daisy May Cooper are set to be team captains.

The word association game, which first launched on CBS in 1961, sees captains and contestants try to guess their teammates’ passwords with the help of one-word clues. The ITV version will offer a cash prize in the final.

In the U.S., the show has run in every decade across CBS, ABC and NBC. The most recent version, starring Palmer and Fallon, launched last year on NBC and quickly became one of the network’s most popular shows.

In the U.K. it will be produced by Fremantle label Talkback with Jonno Richards and Laura Gibson exec producing for the label. Juliet Morrish is series producer. It was commissioned by ITV’s commissioning editor Joe Mace and head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe.

Fremantle reps international production and distribution rights to the format.

“’Password’ is a fantastic game show so it’s an absolute pleasure to be the host,” said Mangan. “Although how I’m going to keep Daisy and Alan in line I don’t know!”

Rawcliffe added: “’Password’ is a brilliantly fun format greatly complemented by a fabulous on-screen trio in Alan, Daisy and Stephen. 2023 has been a great year for game shows on ITV, and there are plenty more to come in 2024.”