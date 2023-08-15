‘Passenger,’ ITVX’s Thriller Series Starring Wunmi Mosaku, Reveals First Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)

“Passenger,” ITVX and Britbox’s upcoming thriller series starring BAFTA winner Wunmi Mosaku, has revealed three first look images.

With a cast including David Threlfall and Rowan Robinson, the six-part darkly comic thriller is also produced by Northern Sister, part of Sister Group (“This Is Going to Hurt,” “Chernobyl”). Britbox International are co-producers alongside ARD Degeto.

Created and penned by actor Andrew Buchan (“Broadchurch,” “The Honourable Woman”) in his screenwriting debut, “Passenger” follows “a close-knit community who are unwilling to face their fears of change, of outsiders and of the unknown. Set in the fictional small Northern town of Chadder Vale, former Met Police detective Riya Ajunwa (Mosaku) investigates a series of strange and inexplicable crimes that have the townsfolk spinning on an axis,” according to a press release.

“Riya arrived in decaying Chadder Vale five years ago and has since been searching for that ‘one big crime’, the challenge that will make her feel alive again. Then one night local girl Katie Wells (Robinson) mysteriously disappears. The town barely has time to register her absence before she reappears the next day, apparently safe and sound. The townsfolk ask few questions and normal life resumes. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right,” the synopsis continues.

“As a series of strange happenings and increasingly shocking crimes start unfolding within the town, the residents resort to short-sighted theories and blame outside influences such as the fracking site and its manager Jim Bracknell (Threlfall). As things become stranger, so the people push back on Riya’s absurd notion that something is not right with this town. But what are they so afraid of?”

The first look images come alongside the casting additions of Jo Hartley (“After Life,” “In My Skin”) as Chief Constable Linda Markel, Sean Gilder (“The Gold,” “Shameless”) as Tony Corrigan and Debbie Rush (“Coronation Street,” “Brassic”) as forensic analyst Terry Jackson.

The cast also includes Daniel Ryan as Derek Jackson, Barry Sloane as Eddie Wells, Natalie Gavin as Joanne Wells, Nico Mirallegro as Kane Jackson, Hubert Hanowicz as Jakub Makowski, Jack James Ryan as John Trowbridge, Matilda Freeman as Lilly Wells, Shervin Alenabi as Mehmet Shah, Ella Bruccoleri as Ali Day and Arian Nik as Nish Chowdry.

“Passenger” is set to premiere on ITVX next year, and will also air on ITV1. It will be available via Britbox in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The series is executive produced by Lucy Dyke and Simon Maloney for Northern Sister, Jane Featherstone for Sister, Reemah Sakaan and Stephen Nye for BritBox International and commissioned for ITVX and ITV1 by ITV head of drama Polly Hill. Buchan is an associate producer via Northern Sister. Sumrah Mohammed serves as a producer, and Lee Haven-Jones and Nicole Charles direct.

See the first look images below.

Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson) MATT SQUIRE

DC Riya Ajunwa (Wunmi Mosaku) MATT SQUIRE