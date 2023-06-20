Paris 2024 Olympic Games HQ Raided by French Police

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are currently being raided by French judicial police.

The raids could be part of two preliminary investigations launched in 2017 and 2022 on suspected illegal conflict of interests and favoritism tied to the way contracts were obtained, according to BFM TV which cited the public prosecutor.

The searches are taking place at several sites, including organization committee and at Solideo, the public institution in charge of spearheading the constructions and renovations tied to the Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to the news org AFP.

Paris 2024 confirmed the raids to local outlets including RMC Sport which leaked an internal memo saying that they were “fully collaborating with police to facilitate their investigation. The teams of finance prosecutor’s office will be on the ground at least today to collect documents,” the letter continued.

The Parquet national financier (PNF), which is in charge of tracking down economic and financial crime, also recently raided the headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup as part of a preliminary investigation on suspected corruption or favoritism.

The Olympic Games are due to kick off on July 26, 2024. The village of the Olympics and Paralympics is being built on the outskirts of Paris, in the underprivileged suburb of Saint-Denis, which already hosts the Studios de Paris where “Emily in Paris” and “Murder Mystery” have filmed. The constructions and renovations that are being made as part of the village and its surroundings are spurring a large gentrification in Saint-Denis.