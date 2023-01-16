Carlos Garde Promoted as ‘Department of Time’ Producer Onza Plans Growth, Sets Content Americas Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos Garde, director of Onza Distribution from 2019, has been promoted to Onza general manager as part of what Onza, producer of “The Department of Time,” “Little Coincidences” and “Parot,” describes as a further phase of expansion at the Spanish production-distribution house.

Details of Garde’s new role come as Onza has also unveiled its lineup for next week’s new Miami-based market, Content Americas,

In its biggest move to date, in the run-up to 2021’s NATPE, Onza announced Onza Americas, a Miami beach-head for expansion into Latin America and the U.S. Latino market.

In his new role, Garde will work with Onza CEO to further growth in these territories. Beatriz Nouh, a former sales manager for Europa at The Mediapro Studio Distribution, has meanwhile been tapped as head of sales at Onza Distribution.

Carlos Rodríguez, ex-senior legal and compliance counsel at NBC Universal, has joined Onza’s legal & business affairs department.

“Onza has experienced important growth over the last few years,” Sagardia explained. “So we’ve wanted to reenforce our team promoting talent internally as well as bringing in professionals with long experience in the sector.”

Parot Courtesy of Onza

From 2019, at Onza Distribution Garde has “propelled Onza’s presence in all international markets, closing big distribution deals with the sector’s key players that gave the distribution unit record sales and profits in 2022,” Onza said in a statement Monday.

“I face the challenge of continuing to power up Onza’s growth with large excitement,” Garde commented, calling Onza “a production house with a great team and highly ambitious international expansion plans.” “I’m convinced our productions will position Onza as a benchmark content creator for the sector,” he added.

Onza’s Content Americas slate is lead by “Osel,” “The Gipsy Heiress,” “The Shot” and “Crimes.”One of HBO Max’s Spanish titles “Osel,” a thoughtful doc series revision of the fate of Osel Hita Torres, won an upbeat response, at September’s Iberseries & Platino Industria.

Written by Maria João Mira (“Mara – The Only One”) and shot between Portugal, Galicia and Mexico, “The Gypsy Heiress” is a Portuguese telenovela broadcast and produced by TVI, turning on a young women adopted by gypsies who suddenly inherits a a huge fortune.

Produced by Onza and BioInnova, “The Shot,” a documentary turns on the history of vaccinations. A smash hit, true crime series “Crímenes” (“Crimes”), by Catalan journalist Carles Porta, has aired on Catalonia’s public broadcaster TV3 since 2020.