‘Naked Education’ Reality Show Draws Fire Over ‘Pedophilia’ Accusations

U.K. media regulator Ofcom is considering launching an investigation into “Naked Education,” a Channel 4 show in which teenagers are confronted with naked adults in a classroom in the name of body positivity.

The show, which is produced by U.K. production company Betty, first aired on April 4. Ofcom revealed yesterday it had received 930 complaints about the show, by far the highest number of complaints for any U.K. broadcast in the past week.

The nature of the complaints were not disclosed but Ofcom has told Variety it is weighing up an investigation into the broadcast. “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate,” said a spokesperson.

The show, which Betty describes as “a body-positive, educational series aiming to normalise all body types,” includes a segment in which a group of teenagers aged between 14 and 16 sit in a classroom to discuss different aspects of the human body, including public hair, STDs and body image. They then look on as a group of adults with a particular trait – such as body hair – troupe into the room and remove their robes as the teens look on.

The show has been lambasted on social media, with critics calling it “perverse.” But Channel 4 chief content office Ian Katz defended the show, tweeting: “Anyone who suggests that the Channel 4 show ‘Naked Education’ promotes paedophilia or is abusive of children almost certainly hasn’t watched it.”

“The show counters the dangerous myths and toxic images that teenagers are bombarded with by exposing them to real, normal bodies and engaging them in an open, safe conversation about them,” he continued. “It would be hard to think of a clearer example of valuable public service broadcasting that challenges the kind of misconceptions that too often cause anxiety and feelings of inadequacy in young people.”

Betty and Channel 4 did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.