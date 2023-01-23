Dynamic Television Swoops on NRK’s Dramedy ‘Dates in Real Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

L.A.-based Dynamic Television has acquired worldwide rights to its first ever Norwegian drama series, “Dates in Real Life,” produced by “State of Happiness” Maipo Film for Norwegian pubcaster NRK.

The upcoming seven-part half-hour dramedy, set to start filming next month, is the long-form scripted debut of writer-director Jakob Rørvik, a graduate from the U.K.’s National Film & Television School whose critically-acclaimed pic “Thomas vs. Tomas” received funding from the Sundance Screenwriters Lab.

“We’ve had a very good collaboration with Jakob Rørvik as a writer and director for many years, and we are so happy to now produce his first drama series,” said seasoned producer and Maipo Film CEO, Synnøve Hørsdal. “We’ve experienced a lot of interest in ‘Dates in Real Life,’ but to us, Dynamic Television is the perfect partner for this project. They are very hands on, have an impressive network internationally and most importantly, we share the same vision for the series,” she said.

The coming-of-age dramedy follows the dating adventures of Ida, a young Gen Z who has spent most of her social life in a virtual reality world, locked in her bedroom. When her American boyfriend Marvin, whom she’s never met in person, suddenly announces he’s dating another woman IRL, her world suddenly collapses. Ida sets out on a mission to find her own “physical” partner in a world she has little experience in. While doing so, she realises that she must first practice self-love before loving someone else.

Expanding on the series’ arc and tone, Rørvik says the dramedy follows Ida through a full year in her life, “as she moves back and forth between the online and the physical world, between romance at a distance and up close.” “It’s a series that mixes drama and wry comedy with an empathetic look at modern romance. And above all, ‘Dates In Real Life’ is a very contemporary take on a young character’s journey to self-acceptance, ” he stated.

Annika Schmidt, head of German Originals and European co-productions at Dynamic Television, describes the show as “a modern story that taps into the zeitgeist of how so many young people are living their lives today. It’s an eye-opening but charming romance story that speaks to anyone who has ever been in love.”

“SKAM”producer Marianne Furevold-Boland who took the helm of NRK’s drama department last fall, believes the show brings a fresh take on love and relationships, and fits perfectly the Norwegian public service’s mandate which is “to find new ways to tell stories about our present, and to reflect our audience.” “‘Dates in Real Life’ is a series about daring to live, daring to throw oneself into life and trusting oneself and love,” she added.

The show, produced by Maipo’s Petter Onstad Løkke and Hørsdal, has received backing from pubcasters SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, YLE in Finland, RÚV in Iceland, The Norwegian Film Institute and Nordisk Film & TV Fond. Key cast and crew will be announced closer to start of principal photography.

“Dates in Real Life” is a sample of NRK’s upcoming drama slate, to be introduced to industry delegates at the Göteborg Film Festival’s TV Drama Vision confab, running Feb. 1-2.

Other Nordic premium shows on Dynamic Television’s slate take in Icelandic crime drama “Trapped” from showrunner Baltasar Kormákur, the Danish suspense thriller “Deliver Us,” created by Christian Torpe, and blue-sky take on Nordic noir “The Sommerdahl Murders.”